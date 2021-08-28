Ingredients:
1 bag Autumn roast Hatch Green Chiles (drained)
2 large White onions (diced small)
2 Bay leaves
1 tsp. Cumin
1 tbsp. Dried oregano
4 quarts Regular stock
Salt and pepper
Cornstarch slurry
Instructions:
In a large saucepan, sweat the Hatch Green Chiles and onion until translucent. Toast spices in fat. Add stock and salt. Cook for 10 minutes and thicken with cornstarch slurry. Enjoy Hatch Green Chile sauce over fries or nachos.
