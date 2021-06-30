As we find ourselves partway through the summer break, it’s a great opportunity to reflect on our past shared experiences as we gear toward the future. The 2020–21 school year offered many new challenges for school districts around the world and certainly in PVSchools. These challenges created opportunities for educators, students, families and the community to show their creativity, diligence and impressive resilience.
Among the accomplishments of our students and staff, PVSchools also had some significant achievements. In partnership with HonorHealth, we were among the first in the Valley to be vaccinated; PVSchools teamed up with In Office DXto offer one of the most comprehensive student, family and staff COVID-19 testing programs of any district in the state; and, with minimal students testing positive for COVID-19 during the last month of school, we were able to hold many of our traditional celebrations, including high school graduations.
We also had the great opportunity of fine-tuning our online learning options, allowing our families to choose their journey in the 2021–22 school year.
Families now have the option of selecting one of three learning options designed to meet the ever-changing needs of students on their path to excellence. These options include a traditional school experience with in-person learning at the student’s assigned school; PVConnect, a structured online school experience, through our Sweetwater Community School; and PVOnline, a self-paced online learning experience, allowing students to work independently.
It’s these programs and so much more that gives me great pleasure and optimism, as I begin serving PVSchools as superintendent. The Paradise in PVSchools is our shared commitment to student success, and I can assure our community that staff and I remain committed to developing relationships that support social, emotional and academic needs; removing barriers so that all students can participate and experience success in high-quality programs; and ensuring equity for all students. These commitments continue to make PVSchools a safe and positive learning environment for all.
My vision is simple, focus our district on teaching and learning as measured by student achievement. To do that, we will continue to rely on our common interest of ensuring that every student meets or exceeds their potential in PVSchools whether in-person or online.
If you are interested in enrolling your child in an in-person PV school, PVConnect, or PVOnline for the 2021–22 school year, visit our website at pvschools.net.
