Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM MST THURSDAY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY... At 628 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across portions of northern Maricopa County. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, particularly near the Sears burn scar and Camp Creek. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Phoenix, Scottsdale, New River, Cave Creek, Carefree, Desert Mountain, Camp Creek, Vistancia, Anthem and Seven Springs. This includes the following highways... AZ Route 303 between mile markers 125 and 134. AZ Route 74 between mile markers 18 and 27. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 218 and 227. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...Airport Weather Warning for Deer Valley Airport until 800 PM MST for lightning.... Lightning has been observed within 10 miles of the airport.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Arizona and southwest Arizona, including the following areas, in south central Arizona, Aguila Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, Dripping Springs, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Gila County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Tonopah Desert, Tonto Basin and West Pinal County. In southwest Arizona, Central La Paz. * Through late tonight. * Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be capable of producing localized rainfall amounts exceeding 1.00 inches per hour. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&