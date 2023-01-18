The Paradise Valley Unified School District (PVSchools) is now offering kindergarten registration opportunities for the 2023-24 school year at each of its 29 elementary school locations.
Each school is eager to provide families with an immersive experience where they can meet certified and highly-qualified teachers, tour the campus, learn about Signature Programs and find out more about the opportunities available to students right here in paradise.
In PVSchools, we engage, inspire and nurture students through high-quality instruction, meaningful educational opportunities and dynamic learning experiences. By focusing on student achievement, which can look different for each child, every learner in PVSchools is empowered for a lifetime of success.
Our staff understands that kindergarten is the first educational experience for many children. As a result, the district's goal is to provide the highest quality education, fostering growth and development, to provide students with the opportunity to cultivate their love for learning.
Through core subjects like math, reading, writing, social studies and science, as well as Signature Programs including language immersion, International Baccalaureate, Core Knowledge and the arts, PVSchools reaches the unique needs of each and every child.
While programs differ by school, each learning experience in the Paradise Valley Unified School District is designed with a student-first lens. As outlined in the new PVSchools strategic plan, we approach each decision and interaction with every student's success and well-being as a priority.
Parents and guardians are encouraged to reach out to the school of their choice to schedule a school tour and find the journey of excellence that best meets the needs of their child.
For tours and other school-specific information, contact the school of choice directly. Contact information and additional resources can be found by clicking the "schools" link at the top of PVSchools.net.
Include your child in the incredible opportunities found here in paradise by registering today!
To register an incoming kindergartner, visit PVSchools.net/Kindergarten.
