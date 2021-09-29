For every student, there is a different journey of excellence — their potential as wide open as their possibilities. And, with every journey, there are new and exciting paths waiting to be taken, discoveries to be made, and abilities to be realized. That is one of the things that put the paradise in Paradise Valley Unified School District (PVSchools). Our staff works daily to inspire, to guide, to challenge, and to nurture. We work hard, in partnership with parents and our community, to help ensure that each and every student achieves. And, these achievements aren’t just for in-boundary students.
Families living outside of the PVSchools boundaries can still attend one of our world-class schools through open enrollment, now open for the 2022–23 school year. Open enrollment is a process allowing parents or guardians to apply for admission to any public school, as long as there is classroom space available. Parents and guardians often choose to open enroll their children in PVSchools for a variety of reasons, including our unique program offerings, teaching philosophy, extracurricular activities, and more. PVSchools has several innovative programs for students at all grade levels, including bilingual education, International Baccalaureate, gifted education, fine and performing arts, career and technical education, just to name a few.
Beyond these innovative and award-winning programs, PVSchools allows families to Choose Your Journey by selecting one of three learning options. These options include a traditional school experience with in-person learning at a brick-and-mortar school; PVConnect, a structured online school experience; and PVOnline, a self-paced online learning experience, allowing students to work independently.
The open enrollment process is separated into two rounds; the early bird round and the final round. The early bird round began on Sept. 1, 2021, and will end on Dec. 1, 2021. After the early bird applications are processed, parents and guardians are then notified through email before the 2021 winter break (this round is not first-come, first-served as everyone applying during this time has the same opportunity for acceptance).
The final round begins Dec. 2, 2021, and ends on Jan. 21, 2022. Applications received during this round will be processed and accepted or denied based on the remaining available space at the requested school (priority is given to in-boundary families and families of current students during this round). After Jan. 21, 2022, families choosing to open enroll will need to contact the school of their choice to inquire about space availability for enrollment.
Choosing the right path for your child can help lead them on their journey of excellence. Include your child in the incredible opportunities at PVSchools, by visiting www.pvschools.net/enrollnow or calling 602.449.2000.
