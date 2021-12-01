At CCUSD, we are thankful for our employees, students, parents and community. We thought we’d highlight some of the amazing and unique things happening in our schools for the past few months of the 2021–22 school year.
Black Mountain Elementary School
One of the most popular events of the year at Black Mountain takes place every September when the students come together to celebrate all first responders during Patriot Day (9/11). This year, the students lined the sidewalks surrounding BMES with flags and signs as first responders traveled through the parking lots in a wonderful parade filled with flashing lights. Black Mountain is excited for the wonderful opportunity to thank even more heroes during the annual Veterans Day Walk of Honor on Nov. 10.
Desert Sun Academy
This year Desert Sun Academy is doing “Standards Showcases” where our teachers invite our families into the classroom after school each quarter and the students describe a project or recent learning they completed. These opportunities for students to showcase their work leads to students who are diligent and take pride in their work. Families have really enjoyed these extra opportunities to see their child’s learning and get to see their child take on leadership skills as well.
Desert Willow Elementary School
Desert Willow was able to start more before and after school clubs this year. Students were thrilled to join Choir, Mileage Club, and Cross Country clubs to name a few. Spirit weeks for Hispanic Heritage Month and Cactus Shadows homecoming were enthusiastically supported by the staff and students alike at DWES. In addition, Desert Willow hosted a visit from the Embassy of Spain to renew their designation as the only International Spanish Academy in Arizona!
Lone Mountain Elementary School
The Kiwanis K – Kids Club of Lone Mountain Elementary School has been busy supporting the school and local community this quarter. The students sponsored a food drive for the Foothills Food Bank and brought in over 650 pounds of food. On campus, they have started a recycling initiative, built and painted a lending library for the front of our school, and have posted inspirational messages around the school to encourage their peers. Students at Lone Mountain focus on STEM, high academic standards, and we practice what it means to be a responsible citizen every day.
Horseshoe Trails Elementary School
The first quarter at Horseshoe Trails was a smashing success! Literacy and math stations have been in full swing since September for all grade levels, students are loving their new computer science curriculum that’s being offered as an Encore class, and Mandarin is being taught to all students in PreSchool through 6th grade. Teachers have been meeting with their grade level PLC’s on each half day to discuss, analyze, and strategize how to maximize student achievement. And our PTO has been amazing at organizing different team building events for our school that also supports local businesses in downtown Cave Creek. All in all, we’ve got tons to celebrate at HTES.
Sonoran Trails Middle School
Their four volleyball teams have a combined record of 30–2 heading into the playoffs. Girls and boys cross country teams are going into the championships as the one seed for the girls and the two seed for the boys. In addition, STMS has 11 student clubs currently meeting every single week and being involved. With our student-centered mindset, we have utilized our Stinger Success to intervene and reteach critical skills that will ensure student success and will continue this through quarter two. During this time STMS provides additional support for our kids in their endeavors while focusing on college and career standards. We are proud of what is happening on our campus and will continue to build upon what we implemented the first nine weeks of school.
Cactus Shadows High School
October’s homecoming events were some of the best attended in a long time. CSHS Student Council put in a tremendous amount of hard work making the week one to remember for the students! The home volleyball games were filled with students dressed in their spirit wear! The feast and fireworks, enjoyed by both staff and students, started out with a dodgeball tournament that had over 16 teams participate. The homecoming football game was one of the most attended games with the entire home side bleachers being filled with fans and CSHS played hard to get the win! The week concluded with the outdoor Paint Party Dance that 1,092 students attended, which is close to being one of the most attended homecoming dances in the history of Cactus Shadows. You can say school spirit is in full swing over at Cactus Shadows!
