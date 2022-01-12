We are halfway through the school year, and we have so much to be grateful for in PVSchools. Join me in highlighting these great accomplishments.
Notable academic accolades include six 2022 National Merit Semifinalists and 20 National Merit Commended Students. And, U.S. News and World Report named eight schools in PV best in public elementary or middle school categories.
PVSchools students continue to demonstrate their talents in fine and performing arts. For example, marching bands from all five PV high schools participated in the 2021 Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Parade.
On the court, our student-athletes continue to dominate. Horizon High School Girls Volleyball team won the 2021 AIA 5A Championship. During her tenure as head coach, Valorie McKenzie has amassed more than 1,000 wins.
In the classroom, our teachers are acknowledged for their top-notch teaching and learning expertise. Amanda Cherry, a science teacher in the CREST program at Paradise Valley High School, received the 2021 High School Science Teacher of the Year award presented by the Arizona Science Teachers Association.
Our Volunteer In Paradise program was certified as a Service Enterprise by Points of Light. Furthermore, Cathy McKeever, a member of the program, received the Daily Point of Light Award. Visit www.pvschools.net/vip to learn more.
We also recently celebrated the completion of two construction projects with ceremonial ribbon-cuttings at Sky Crossing Elementary and Roadrunner School. These projects were funded by voter-approved bonds and wouldn’t have been possible without the continued support of our community. We want to thank our community and voters for supporting public education and students in PVSchools.
There is still time to enroll in one of our schools for the 2022–23 school year. There is a different journey of excellence for every student. And, with every journey, there are new and exciting paths waiting to be taken, discoveries to be made, and abilities to be realized. To learn more about these incredible opportunities, award-winning programs, and enrollment opportunities, visit www.pvschools.net/enroll.
It’s been a challenging year for transportation around Arizona, throughout the country, and right here in PVSchools. It’s not just bus drivers; we are short staff in other critical support positions. I want to encourage you, your friends, families and neighbors to consider joining PVSchools by applying for one of our much-needed positions. Not sure how to drive a school bus? We will teach you. If you’re looking for a rewarding career, visit https://jobs.pvschools.net.
To contact Dr. Bales or to learn more about PVSchools, call 602.449.2000 or visit www.pvschools.net.
