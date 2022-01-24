Wouldn’t it be great if when January 2022 arrived, all the “stuff” of the past year disappeared, and our world returned to a quiet stillness?
Wouldn’t it be delightful if all the illness and pain evaporated?
Wouldn’t it be exciting to look at the blank pages of the new calendar and see positive potential in every square?
Wouldn’t it be wonderful to enter a new year — 2022 — with enthusiasm for life and joy in our hearts, to share?
Wouldn’t it be a delicious surprise if any of the above did happen?
Sadly, we continue to be burdened by past events, previous situations and prior complexities. Life never totally changes into the “winter wonderland” of TV advertising. Ours is a scenario of continuous difficulty and confusion, much of it brought about by us and those we surround ourselves with.
Change is traumatic and necessitates forward thinking and planning. To grow from last year’s “stuff,” we must grab hold of positivity; seize optimism; and gather a bunch of enthusiasm. And we should develop a plan for a happier tomorrow.
Annually, we have a new opportunity to adjust the way we treat each other and Planet Earth, to change our manners, to positively engage with one another and to expand our civic vocabulary beyond monosyllables and their parenthesized and often deleted expletives [!@#%].
Sure, life is limited; yours and mine. Our individual places on this planet could be filled with joy and fellowship and fun. This is the challenge of 2022 — to make the changes necessary to be more upbeat and welcoming; to adapt to the reality of what we have but to pursue a path that is lush with possibility; to expand our horizons so we identify how best to work together for both our benefits.
Twenty twenty-two doesn’t have to be a year of “us versus them.” Rather, it can be a calendar filled with comity and happiness and friendship and health.
Wouldn’t it be marvelous if… .?
Rabbi Dr. Robert L. Kravitz is well-known in Metropolitan Phoenix for his support for human and civil rights, and effective policing. He regularly lectures on these subjects while serving as volunteer Senior Chaplain with the Scottsdale Police Department and coordinating the Hospital Chaplaincy program of Jewish Family & Children’s Service.
