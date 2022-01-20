Eight-year-old Skylar has yet to meet a person who hasn’t become her friend. She’s spunky and bubbly and willing to carry on a conversation about anything. Whether its birthdays (hers is in the winter, which has its own pros and cons) or Disney princesses (Ariel is clearly the best) or TV shows (her favorite is currently “Super Girl”) she wants to know your thoughts and opinions just as much as she wants to share hers.
Skylar is a natural caretaker who truly wants to know how the people in her life are feeling. She loves to give hugs and is quick to say, “I love you.”
Currently, Skylar lists having a large backyard to run and play in as one of her must haves in a forever home, but she is open to any family that will love her as much as she loves them.
Skylar’s child specific adoption recruiter says Skylar would thrive with a two-parent family whether it is a mother and father or two mothers. She would do great with older children and would like an active on-the-go family who can keep up with her variety of interests.
Skylar is ready to find a forever family in 2022, could it be you?
For more information on children in foster care eligible for adoption, call Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at 602.930.4900, or visit www.aask-az.org.
