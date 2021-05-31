“Sam” Fox passed away in January.
We heard this news at Carefree’s recent Earth Day Celebration. For those of you who never knew this remarkable woman, to simply say that she dedicated her life to the preservation of Arizona’s birds of prey would be an understatement.
In the early ‘90s, she and her husband, Bob, founded Wild at Heart, a facility in Cave Creek for injured raptors. Over the years they, and a cadre of volunteers, built Wild at Heart into an internationally recognized Raptor Rehabilitation and Release Center. With compassion, Sam cared for injured raptors on a daily basis. Without hesitation, she answered every phone call from anyone who found a bird in distress — whether it suffered through an accident of nature or was injured by evil, human actions. With expertise, she protected and lovingly cared for these magnificent birds of prey. She coordinated efforts with other raptor centers in Arizona and globally. Her list of achievements is extensive.
Whether you knew Sam or not, her commitment and dedication to these awe-inspiring raptors — birds which we often take for granted — enriched (and continues to enrich) our enjoyment of this unique place we call home, the Sonoran Desert. Thank you, Sam, for giving us this gift.
Under Bob’s guiding hand, Wild at Heart continues to rescue, rehabilitate and release raptors; relocate displaced burrowing owls; and provide educational programs for the entire community — such as their display of live raptors at the Earth Day Celebration.
Wild at Heart is an all-volunteer, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. To find out more, visit their website at wildatheartraptors.org.
—Stephanie & Jeff Anderson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.