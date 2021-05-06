It is natural for people to make comparisons between the way things are now and how they used to be. Especially during this Age of COVID, while so much of the world as we know it has been shut down for over a year, it is challenging for the most optimistic among us not to focus mainly on what is irrecoverable. People lost loved ones, livelihoods, and canceled vacations or celebrations. For children, in addition to missing out on a year of academic learning, there are meaningful life experiences that cannot be re-created for them such as their first day of school, involvement in team sports, plays, clubs, class trips, dances, promotion from middle school, high school or college graduation, and so much more.
Early into the shutdown last Spring, the Cave Creek Unified School District #93 (CCUSD) leadership, staff, and parents worked together to come up with a COVID strategy plan. Schools were disinfected, sanitizing stations put up, and other safety protocols implemented at much expense to the district’s already very limited budget. Chromebooks were made available to students in need and resourceful educators across the district did their best to adapt multiple oral and hands-on lessons into daily online assignments that could be accessed by differently abled students at home in a fair and straightforward manner.
Online lessons cover only a fraction of the curriculum, are often heavy on reading, and self-taught so they can be accessed during any time during the day. This adds a lot of pressure and obstacles to educators, while also leaving much of the burden of teaching on a parent’s or guardian’s shoulders. This is incredibly challenging especially with younger students. Zoom meetings are convenient for visiting with some of the students, but not conducive to either class discussions or the many nuances of meaningful, in-depth instruction. In short, although online learning works for some students, it is not ideal for all learners. Many CCUSD teachers and work-from-home parents know this from first-hand experience helping their own children navigate online learning, while working to effectively educate at home during the pandemic.
Fortunately, after several safety precautions and protocols were implemented last fall, Cave Creek Unified was one of the first and only districts to open all our elementary schools, middle school, and high school back to in-person learning. For those families who preferred to remain home, CCUSD also offered an online school option known as the Academy of Excellence. The superintendent and school principals were able to take into consideration the concerns and needs of parents, students, and educators and make learning happen, despite the difficulties. We all shared the risk and made it work.
Excellence in teaching is the core of Cave Creek Unified School District’s mission. Although CCUSD does not receive extra school funds available to all of our neighboring districts, its schools consistently rank among the best in Arizona. Cave Creek students score in the top 20 percent on standardized tests, 96 percent graduate, and a great many earn academic and athletic scholarships. Nationally board-certified teachers, outstanding world language programs, AP/Honors/IB courses, and partnerships with EVIT (East Valley Institute of Technology) and PVCC (Paradise Valley Community College), ensure that our students have the tools to compete and succeed. Moreover, the passionate and dedicated cadre of CCUSD leadership, administration, and staff, together with amazing community partners and hard-working parents, all band together to foster a culture of gratitude and resiliency for our students to learn, lead, and give back to our community.
In the wake of this pandemic, take time to be grateful. Cultivating a culture of gratitude might be the best way to help our young people to prepare for stresses that come with change, conflict, and failure. Grateful people are more resilient to stress and more adaptable to coming up with viable solutions, just like our Cave Creek Unified School District has managed to do by keeping our classrooms open for the entire 2020-2021 school year. Sure, the path has not been without its bumps, hiccups, or disappointments. However, our students are much further along in their studies as well as their social and emotional wellness than are their same-aged peers.
For this and so many things, I am extremely grateful to the Cave Creek teachers, leaders, staff, parents, and community partners. You have made an impactful and positive difference in the academic performances and social health of my four children. I am proud that my children are educated here.
Thank you, CCUSD; You earned an A+ from me!
—Stephanie Stasik, Cave Creek
