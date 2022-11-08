Veterans Day was born out of a national yearning to thank and honor our veterans on the occasion of “Armistice Day,” Nov. 11, 1919, marking the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Over the decades the name and the date have changed, but the spirit of Veterans Day to pay tribute to all American veterans — living or dead — who served their country honorably during war or peacetime has continued. It is a time to thank and celebrate our veterans.

Carefree has always been a veteran friendly community. The town conducted our first Veterans Day program 14 years ago. For a community as young as Carefree, 14 years is a long time ago.

Historical facts can be rather cold. What brings our history to life and makes it personal are those veterans who have attended our annual program. Should you join us Friday, Nov. 11, at 3 p.m. in the Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion in the Carefree Desert Garden, you will find yourself sitting amongst many of them.

While numerous veterans will be sitting in the audience, some have left us far too early. U.S. Army Capt. Lew Jenkins, World War II Battle of the Bulge veteran, U.S. Marine Corps Col. Blaine Keith, World War II and Korean War veteran and astronaut, Maj. Arden Rowley, Korean War POW, and U.S. Army Capt. Carroll Vanik, Vietnam helicopter pilot, shared their stories and perspectives, but are no longer with us. We will celebrate all of them.

The 2022 Carefree Veterans Day program promises to be memorable. Retired Navy fighter pilot Capt. Larry Ernst, veteran of more than 100 combat missions, former Top Gun instructor, and captain of the aircraft carrier USS Midway CV-41 will speak. He will be joined by other veterans, along with the Main Event Band, local students from the Veterans Heritage Project (VHP) (veteransheritage.org), the Black Mountain Chapter of the Daughters of the American revolution, the Association of the U.S. Army, the Institute of Healing of Memories and other veteran friendly and supporting organizations.

Before or after our program spend a moment of thanks and contemplation at the Veteran Memorial in the Carefree Desert Gardens. Or drive to and walk the grounds of the Cave Creek Memorial Cemetery on Pima Road just south of Cave Creek Road where the Tribute Riders have marked each of the graves of the 41 interred veterans with a U.S. flag and volunteers of the Cave Creek American Legion Post 34 spruced up each site.

Veterans Day is a special day. We honor those who have served. We look to our youth with hope and confidence. That is what Veterans Day is in Carefree.

I hope you will join us.

John Crane

Vice Mayor, Town of Carefree