Walk into any business in Cave Creek and Carefree and mention the name Bob Hesselgesser, and someone will have a story to tell. Bob, the CITYSunTimes long-time sales leader, is a staple in the community with a story worth telling.
Born in Montana in 1940, Bob has worked his way across the country for nearly 82 years. He was raised in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho where he attended high school and even started his first job in the newspaper industry there.
“I got into newspapers when I was a kid as a carrier for the Coeur d’Alene Press,” shares Bob. “We used to have carrier contests and one time I won an English racer bicycle but it wasn’t suitable, so I sold it,” he shares with a chuckle.
After high school, Bob returned to Missoula, Montana where he attended college, studying business, before moving into a sales position at a local furniture store. While he continued his career in sales through the years, working for the likes of Electrolux, selling vacuum cleaners in Northeast Montana, selling Chrysler and Plymouth vehicles in Billings, Montana, eventually making his way to Denver, Colorado and St. Louis, Missouri to work in circulation and telemarketing.
“My favorite job was with USA Today. We worked with colleges and sold newspapers for their journalism programs. I was helping youth learn about the newspaper industry.”
Bob also added a military career to his resume in 1957. And, it’s only fitting that his start in the Army began with a sale to a Colonel who was new in town shopping for furniture at the store where Bob was employed.
“I was working at a furniture store and I sold a house full of furniture to a Colonel who was recently transferred from the Middle East,” he shares. “I knew if he left I would never see him again, so I had to make the sale.”
Bob served in the Army from 1957 through 1960, spending time stationed in Germany before being called back during the Cuban Missile Crisis for a year. He continues to support fellow veterans through the American Legion, and is also a lifetime member of the Moose Lodge and Elks Lodge.
This man of many stories started with CITYSunTimes 20 years ago at the publication’s inception. Making connections throughout the Cave Creek and Carefree communities, he thrives on bringing people together and giving them an opportunity to tell their stories and promote their businesses. Take one walk through town, and you’ll witness Bob’s ability to know everyone and everyone is sure to know him. A skill he has honed from his many years of experience is stopping by client’s and potential client’s businesses and creating memorable relationships.
Bob can also be found at some of his local favorites like Harold’s in Cave Creek, Desert Foothills Theater, Venues, and the many boutiques and restaurants around town, and of course he’ll be riding in the upcoming Cave Creek Rodeo Days parade.
“When I was considering buying the CITYSunTimes back in March 2020, early on during the pandemic, I was driving in each area of the market on a Saturday morning with my daughter,” says Jim O’Rourke, owner and publisher of the CITYSunTimes. “I noticed an ad in the CITYSunTimes for businesses to call Bob for advertising opportunities. I called the number at around 9am and Bob answered after one ring, ready to take my ad. This ended up being one of several factors with deciding to buy this business.”
O’Rourke Media Group has 23 publications and hyperlocal websites in five different states, along with a full service digital agency. “Bob is a top-performing sales representative, constantly bringing ideas and suggestions to help local businesses, and is one of the hardest working employees in our whole company,” says O’Rourke.
When asked what he loves most about these communities, Bob shares, “We have a great chamber and we have Kiwanis, they both help the community and nonprofits, and are very supportive. They support CITYSunTimes, too, and I love that. They’re great communities. Both are low-key, receptive, and down to earth––like one big family.”
Now that we’ve told some of Bob’s story, be sure to say hello when you see him and his wonderful girlfriend, Pam, around town. The story of their first encounter tends to be a favorite that Bob likes to tell. If you’d like to reach out to Bob directly, email him at bob@citysuntimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.