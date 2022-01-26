The 2021 Ford Bronco Big Bend 4x4 is not your father’s or grandfather’s Bronco. Very similar in style, but Ford adds its special touch and technology to the model.
Some of my favorite features include the keyless entry and the wireless phone charger, which are pretty standard these days, but still makes an added fun feature. I love the rubberized cargo area and seating in the back. It makes a difference not only protecting your floors, but also the item(s) placed in the cargo area. The cloth bucket seats up front are a game changer. I don’t know about you, but if I can get away with a cloth seat that’s super easy to clean, instead of a burning hot leather seat, I’m going to take it…you know the summers in Arizona can be brutal.
Last, but certainly not least, the lift gate glass separates from the cargo door itself, making great use for those items that just need a little extra room to fit. I’m always a fan of extra space! The paparazzi I encountered with this vehicle was interesting. Folks asked to take photos in front of the iconic Bronco lettering on the front of the 4x4. I was pushed out of the photo, which is fine with me and fine with Ford.
It is hard to find many in dealerships but worth the wait. Pricing is estimated about $28,000 and up.
Founder of HER Certified and co-founder of Smart Women Series USA, Cathy Droz has test driven over 580 automobiles for manufacturers and reviewed them on hercertified.com, radio, TV, YouTube and in print.
