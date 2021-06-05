Yes, summers are hot in the Valley. No, saying “it’s a dry heat” doesn’t make it feel better when it is 115 degrees out. So, this month, we are focusing on ways to stay cool, keep kids entertained, find green spaces and great food in the city, enjoy art, music and theater, both online and in person, and so much more.
We keep you up to date on community news and events in our Scottsdale, North Phoenix, Carefree, Cave Creek and Anthem CITY sections, both in our June print issue and throughout the month on our website: CITYSunTimes.com.
You can also get updated news delivered to your inbox each week by signing up for our newsletter. Hit up the website and look for the “Newsletter” link.
While you are on the website, let us know what’s on your mind. Whether you want to submit a Letter to the Editor, tell us about a great community story we should cover, or ask us a question, we want to hear from you. You’ll find submission forms on the “Contact Us” link.
We will have even more Summer in the CITY in July. In the meantime, stay safe, keep cool, enjoy our June issue, and until next month, all my best.
PS. We haven’t forgotten Dad. We’ve highlighted plenty of ways to treat your dad this month. Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!
