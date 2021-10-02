As we put the finishing touches on our October issue, it was a balmy 90 degrees outside. And while anyone who has lived here for a while knows that you generally can’t count out triple digits until Halloween, fall is definitely in the air, and we are so ready to celebrate the season!
So, we have put together an issue that does just that. From favorite annual fall events, to savoring the flavors of the season; from music, art, film and theater to community activities and fun, family destinations — explore this month’s issue to find it all.
As always, we also shine a light on some of our local neighborhood businesses, you’ll hear from leaders in the communities we serve, and we’ve shared plenty of good news and information that you can use.
Plus, be sure to check out our special feature, “20 Things to Love About Carefree,” beginning on page 13. Learn a little bit about the history of this beautiful town and meet some of the lovely residents, businesses and organizations that call it home. Throughout the feature, we’ve shared some dates to know for visitors and locals alike to get out, enjoy and explore this gem of a town.
Stay safe, enjoy this change of season and our October issue. Until next month, all my best.
