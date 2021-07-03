Editor's Picks July 2021

Clockwise from left: PAGE 27 — Marion Palfi, Chicago School Boycott, 1963-1964. Gelatin silver print. © Center for Creative Photography, Arizona Board of Regents. (Courtesy of Phoenix Art Museum); PAGE 6: Salt River Community Icon; PAGE 33 — Leave No Trace

As we prepared to go to press with our July issue, the first thing I saw that morning on Twitter was from the National Weather Service in Phoenix — they say that odds are on a wetter-than-normal period June 30 to July 4. Not to rain on anybody’s Independence Day parade, but I say, “Bring it on!”

After a particularly brutal stretch of heat in early and mid-June, we got just a little taste of the monsoon on June 23. And like any good Arizonan (or one of our resident Sonoran desert tortoises [read about him on page 8]), I went outside to do some gardening and soak up the moisture — banking that feeling until the next rainy day.

The rain would also be welcome relief to the fire-ravaged areas across the state. And as we continue to keep the communities affected and those battling the fires in our thoughts, we dip our toe into wildfire safety closer to home in our Northeast Valley cover story. We will be sharing additional information and resources on wildfire and heat safety throughout July on our website: CITYSunTimes.com.

Throughout this month’s print issue, we continue with our Summer in the CITY features and highlight area businesses, ways to keep families active, cool events to check out in the Valley and around the state and places in your neighborhood to dine and much more.

If you would like to keep up with these stories and more throughout the month, head over to our website and follow the “Newsletter” link. Sign up and we will deliver weekly headlines directly to your inbox.

And, as always, we want to hear from you. Drop me a line if there is a community story you think we should be covering or use one of our handy online submission forms.

In the meantime, stay safe, keep cool, enjoy our July issue, and until next month, all my best.

