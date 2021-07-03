Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 1015 PM MST. * At 610 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, Sun City West, Wittmann, Sun City, Circle City, Beardsley, Surprise Stadium and Vistancia. This includes the following highways... US Highway 60 between mile markers 123 and 132. AZ Route 303 between mile markers 117 and 126. AZ Route 74 between mile markers 10 and 19. AZ Interstate 17 near mile marker 237. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... The Woodbury burn scar in... Gila County in east central Arizona... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 1030 PM MST. * At 623 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Woodbury Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in rapid rise in Campaign Creek. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Woodbury Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Woodbury Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Roosevelt, Tonto National Monument, Roosevelt Dam and Roosevelt Estates. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 900 PM MST. * At 556 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Phoenix, Surprise, Buckeye, Wickenburg, Wittmann, Circle City, Sun City West, New River, Morristown, Beardsley, Vistancia and Anthem. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. &&

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 1030 PM MST. * At 605 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Lime Creek inflow to Horseshoe Reservoir PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 645 PM MST. * At 541 PM MST, blowing dust near Interstate 10 and State Route 347, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways... AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 159 and 172. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 162 and 164. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 48 and 55. Locations impacted include... Chandler, Tempe, Sun Lakes, Chandler Fashion Center Mall, Firebird Lake and Komatke. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE! &&

...A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST FOR MARICOPA COUNTY... At 615 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Tonopah to 7 miles west of White Tank Mountain Park to near Perryville, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Less than one quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes the following highways... AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 76 and 127. AZ Route 85 between mile markers 143 and 154. AZ Route 303 between mile markers 105 and 115. Locations impacted include... Glendale, Surprise, Goodyear, Buckeye, Tonopah, Litchfield Park, Palo Verde, Perryville, White Tank Mountain Park, Luke AFB, Liberty, Palo Verde Nuclear Generation Station, Wintersburg, Hassayampa and Arlington. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this wall of dust. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation. &&

...Airport Weather Warning for Deer Valley Airport until 700 PM MST for strong gusty winds and lightning.... .Wind Potential... Northwest winds sustained at 15 knots with gusts in excess of 35 knots .Dust Potential... Not Expected Other Threats/Remarks... Lightning is anticipated within 5 miles of the airport in 30 minutes.

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY UNTIL 700 PM MST... At 619 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking several strong thunderstorms across the Phoenix metro area. Movement was south at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, Peoria, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, El Mirage, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Tolleson, Youngtown, Waddell, Laveen and Cashion. This includes the following highways... AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 116 and 159. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 225. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 15. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. &&