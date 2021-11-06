This month’s special feature, the Hidden In The Hills Artist Studio Tour, graces our covers and continues inside on page 38. Coordinated by the nonprofit Sonoran Arts League, the annual event is marking its 25th year in 2021, and that is certainly something worth celebrating!
The local artists who participate in the event will open their studios and share their artistry with the public over six days this month. We cannot wait to experience it and hope you all will join us in supporting these Arizona artists.
Also in November, we are recognizing Veterans Day and residents can participate in a local event and express their gratitude to those who have served our country in the U.S. Armed Forces. See what the City of Scottsdale (page 6) and the Town of Carefree (page 19) have scheduled for Nov. 11 and find coverage on the Anthem Veterans Day event and more on our website.
As always, we are highlighting businesses in your neighborhood, you’ll hear from leaders in the communities we serve, and we’ve shared plenty of good news and information that you can use throughout the month and beyond.
You’ll also find plenty of things to do Around Town on page 40, fun, food-centric events on page 42, and cool Destinations on page 43.
Finally, as the holidays approach, we want to express our gratitude for you, our readers, and wish you all a beautiful holiday season filled with the warmth of friends and family. In the meantime, please stay safe, be kind and enjoy our November issue.
Until next month, all my best.
