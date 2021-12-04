It’s December, which brings with it an influx of visitors and the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. It’s easy to become overscheduled, overtired and even overwhelmed with the hectic pace of life. So, we’ve put together this month’s issue with the idea of taking time to stop and reflect, focus on family and also consider those who are in need right now.
Our cover stories focus on two Valley nonprofits — U.S.VETS and Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center — that are doing amazing work in the communities that they serve. And you will find a focus on other nonprofits, and ways to help your neighbors in need, throughout the issue.
Of course, as always, you will find plenty of Things to Do, from our Around Town calendar of events, page 38, and in Destinations, beginning on page 39, to area events throughout our CITY sections. And to help you Shop Local this season, you will find recommendations throughout December’s issue, with a special feature on businesses in the Carefree/Cave Creek area (page 22–23).
As we do every month, we are highlighting businesses in your neighborhood, you’ll hear from leaders in the communities we serve, and we’ve put together plenty of good news and information that you can use throughout the month and beyond.
Finally, as 2021 comes to a close and we prepare to welcome a new year, it is a bittersweet moment for me personally. After 16 amazing years with CITYSunTimes, the time has come for me to say “goodbye,” and December’s issue will be my last. What a ride it has been! And what an honor it has been to serve our Northeast Valley communities. I will miss working with the fantastic CST team, some of whom have been with the paper from the beginning, as well as our long-time contributors, and you, our readers who have joined us here each month over the last 19 years.
Thank you all for an incredible 16 years — hopefully, I will still see you Around Town from time to time, but until then, I leave you with the immortal words of Ferris Bueller (Ferris Bueller's Day Off): “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”
We hope you enjoy our December issue, and we wish you all a beautiful holiday season and a bountiful New Year.
All my best.
Kathryn M. Miller, editor-in-chief
