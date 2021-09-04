This month, we are fully focused on creativity, inspiration, optimism and community, as we present our 14th annual Performing Arts Season Preview and a special feature, “20 Things to Love About Cave Creek.”
Once again, Valley performing arts organizations are digging deep to bring a season of shows to the stage that will allow residents to not only escape every-day life, but to fully engage with and embrace life; to explore, heal, grow, unite and uplift one another.
I spoke with Gerd Wuestemann, president and CEO of Scottsdale Arts, who believes that art is elemental, “Art is part of human experience. None of us could imagine our lives without some level of artistic or creative expression.”
He added, “We want to make sure that we use the arts to more deeply reconnect people coming out of this somewhat isolationist experience that COVID inflicted on us.”
Wuestemann says that the 2021–22 season offers a unique opportunity for Scottsdale Arts, and other arts organizations, to help audiences reengage with one another, to have community dialogue, “to support one another and to really grow back together as one, because we think that’s really needed right now.”
Speaking of creativity and community, our special feature, “20 Things to Love About Cave Creek,” will introduce readers who may not know the area to the people and the rich history of Cave Creek, and locals may even learn something new about the home they love. We also share some dates to know for visitors and locals alike to get out, enjoy and explore this gem of a town.
Stay safe, keep cool and enjoy our September issue. And, as Don Bluth shares in our Northeast Valley cover story, continue to “Look for the good.” Until next month, all my best.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.