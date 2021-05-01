This month, in addition to our community news for Scottsdale, North Phoenix, Carefree, Cave Creek and Anthem, we are focusing on local restaurants, Memorial Day weekend and Mom.
First, on our Northeast Valley cover, we showcase Spring Arizona Restaurant Week, May 21–30. On the Carefree/Cave Creek cover, Carefree Spring Restaurant Week, May 10–16, with additional coverage beginning on page 28. Both events allow patrons to support their favorite Valley restaurants or perhaps discover a new culinary delight.
Speaking of favorite restaurants, we also share some of the highlights of the new spring menu at T. Cook’s at Royal Palms Resort and Spa (page 42). We’ve also put together some of our top picks for treating Mom on Mother’s Day (May 9 — don’t forget!). We tempt your taste buds on page 42, but you’ll have to head to our website for the full flavorful feature.
Also this month, we have another chock-full Around Town calendar of May events (page 37), plus destinations for the film and art lovers out there — read about the Sedona International Film Festival on page 43 and Desert Caballeros Western Museum’s Cowgirl Up! exhibit on page 44.
And speaking of cowgirls (and cowboys), Cave Creek Rodeo Days presented by Sanderson Ford is ready to “kick open the chutes” Memorial Day weekend. Find our coverage beginning on page 15.
Memorial Day also brings a more somber note, as it honors those who have died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. Anthem and the Town of Carefree will hold events that recognize those sacrifices. Find the details on page 35 and page 28.
We hope you enjoy our May issue, and until next month, all my best.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.