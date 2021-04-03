First held April 22, 1970, Earth Day is an annual event held to demonstrate support for environmental protection. This year’s official celebration includes a wide range of events coordinated globally by Earthday.org, including one billion people in more than 193 countries. Unofficially, every other day of the year can also be Earth Day by treading more lightly on this planet we call home.
One place to start is in Nature herself. Get out, discover, explore — I feel that if we can learn to appreciate and fall in love with the natural world, then we’ll be more apt to protect it. And we have a lot of ways for you to do that in this month’s issue.
This month’s Southwest Wildlife Discover Series is all about the “sly” fox. Learn about these unique animals on page 6.
Our Find It in This ZIP features take you to 85251 (page 8) and 85050 (page 11), where we have some ideas on where you can explore the outdoors.
The Town of Carefree will hold a local Earth Day celebration this year. You can get the details on that event on page 21.
The Desert Foothills Land Trust, which have been helping protect our Sonoran Desert home since 1991, will hold an online art auction to support their efforts beginning this month. Read the story on page 25. And another organization with a focus on life in the desert, the Desert Awareness Committee, will take residents on a “Walk, Talk and Taste of the Desert” April 17. Get the details on page 28.
Finally, on page 36, read this month’s Bookshelf feature where we review “Best Day Hikes on the Arizona National Scenic Trail” by Sirena Rana. Anyone who is wanting to set some outdoor exploration goals should check out this incredibly informative guide.
As always, we are bringing you news from the communities of Scottsdale, North Phoenix, Carefree, Cave Creek and Anthem, you’ll hear from our local mayors and regular contributors, and we’ll help you find things to do Around Town and ways to Discover the City. We hope you enjoy our April issue, and until next month, all my best.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.