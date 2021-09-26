On a rainy Sunday afternoon in September, I finished Corie Adjmi’s book, “Life and Other Shortcomings.” Presented as a collection of linked short stories, the book tells the compelling, relatable stories of 12 women, all on different life paths but connected by virtue of truths and experiences intrinsic to women.
Adjmi, an award-winning Jewish author and women’s empowerment advocate, wrote her multi-award-winning book “to help harness the power and relatability of storytelling to help empower women (especially Jewish women) in all areas of life.”
She shared how her Jewish heritage and values have impacted her writing, stating, “Jewish people are often referred to as ‘people of the book’. It is part of our cultural heritage to teach and transmit our values, customs and beliefs via story, starting with the Torah. A good story gets people thinking and asking questions; it may be a seed in fostering important or controversial conversations. Writing allows me to consider the questionable or shady parts of a character and, in the process, build empathy. Compassion is an essential tenet of the Jewish religion.”
She continued, “My short stories are sometimes troubling and other times humorous, but they grapple with issues I find important, one’s I want to call attention to, like domestic violence and patriarchy. Awareness is the first step before change can happen.
“Writing is a form of activism, a way to stand up against injustice and be heard. Supporting women and their stories, shining a light on female oppression of any kind, is a way to do our part in making the world a better place. Tikun olam, which means to mend the world, is part of the Jewish tradition,” says Corie.
“Life and Other Shortcomings” is a beautifully written book that explores, in part, how women perceive themselves, particularly through the lens of their relationships with others and the constructs of society. It is a book about love, acceptance, family, survival, relationships and healing; about grappling with the past, coming to terms with the present and, ultimately, choosing one’s own path forward.
“Life and Other Shortcomings” is published by She Writes Press. Learn more about the author at www.corieadjmi.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.