Brian Tracy, a personal development leader asks, “What one dream would you dare to dream if you knew you could not fail?” What better time to ask ourselves this question than in January of the New Year.
We all have some dream which we have envisioned for ourselves. It could be as simple as changing a habit or a pattern of behavior, or releasing a limiting belief which no longer serves us. Or it could be visiting a far-off place, having a child, finding a life partner, starting a business, buying a certain house or car or achieving a certain financial net worth.
We create magic in every moment of every day, and yet we dismiss it. Winston Churchill said that “Man will occasionally stumble over the Truth, but usually manages to pick himself up, walk over or around it, and carry on.” Yet, it’s important to recognize that we DO create our own realities, and that we DO create our lives.
Take a moment right now to think of a time in your life when you set out to achieve something, and you did achieve it, and yet you dismissed it as a fluke or chance, or coincidence. For example, you may have decided that you wanted to take a trip. Initially when you thought of this trip, it seemed unrealistic given all the logistics…the time, the money, someone to take care of the animals… but you really wanted to go.
So, the seed was planted. And then somehow, all the pieces fell into place, and you ended up taking the trip. Did you dismiss this creation of yours as luck? If you didn’t dismiss it…great! If you did dismiss it, please now recognize that you created this trip. You planted the seed, and the Universe conspired with you to make it happen.
God, the Universe, Source Energy likes to surprise you when you let go of “how” things should happen, and simply trust in the process. The Universe likes to bring you things in a way you would not expect.
Now that you know you can achieve what you set your mind to, you can use this realization intentionally, and ask yourself the question again…”What one dream would I dare to dream if I knew I could not fail?”
Dream big dreams and have fun with it! This is your New Year. This is your life. Mahsi Cho.
Michele Guy Syne, P.E., P.Eng., C.Ht., is owner of UniQuely Northern in Carefree. She uses the power of the subconscious mind with a Hybrid-Hypnosis and the Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique to quickly and gently release stress, anxiety, painful memories and emotional trauma to free you up to live your life powerfully, and live a life you love; free of emotional and physical ailments. Reach her at uniquelynorthern.com or 480-652-6698.
