Weather Alert

...PM-2.5 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE PHOENIX METRO AREA FOR SATURDAY AND SUNDAY... The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a PM-2.5 High Pollution Advisory for the Phoenix Metro Area for Saturday and Sunday. This means that ongoing stagnant weather conditions combined with existing airborne fine particulate levels may result in local fine particulate concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Fine particulate matter - also known as PM-2.5 - is an air contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions, especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. Consolidate your travel, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, refrain from outdoor burning, and avoid using gas-powered lawn equipment. For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/phoenix or call 602-771-2300.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Gila and Maricopa Counties through 445 PM MST... At 352 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles southeast of Childs Power Plant to Sky Harbor Airport. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Tempe, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Sugarloaf Mountain, Sycamore Creek, Ballantine Trailhead, Round Valley, Sunflower, Papago Park, Granite Reef Dam, Falcon Field Airport, Salt River Indian Community, Usery Mountain Park, Downtown Scottsdale, Goldfield Ranch, Scottsdale Airport and Camelback Mountain. This includes the following highways... AZ Interstate 10 mile marker 149 and near mile marker 150. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 176 and 229. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 2 and 8, and between mile markers 12 and 23. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH