It is mind-boggling to think about how technological changes have impacted our lives. For example, just think about the fact that “smart phones” have only been common in the past 20 or so years! (Does anyone remember the old Motorola “brick” cell phone?) With technological advances, we have greater access to information, we can work remotely and children can learn remotely. However, while the use of devices has dramatically increased, we have discovered challenges associated with its use. These are referred to as unanticipated consequences. Think about things like carpal tunnel syndrome, and neck and back problems that have arisen due to prolonged computer use.
Perhaps nowhere has this impact been felt more than with our eyes. It wasn’t long ago that we were hunters and farmers. Now, we are “computerists,” spending a majority of our waking hours staring at a screen located no more than two to three feet from our eyes. We were not designed for this. If we were, we would only need one eye located in the middle of our face. With device use, our eyes have to remain in an active visual state by focusing our vision for near work. We also blink less frequently (blinking coats the eyes with new tears). People who are on their feet all day look forward to getting home to take our shoes off and put our feet up. When it comes to our eyes, we may spend all day on a computer and then go home on spend time on our phone or tablet. No wonder our eyes are “complaining” and changing!
Since our lifestyles are not going to change back to where they were years ago, there are things we can do to mitigate the impact this is all having on our visual systems. Here are a few.
Realign Your Computer Monitor
If possible, set the monitor height to be about 10-15 degrees below your line of sight, and angled slightly away from you. This allows your gaze to be in a more comfortable position without your eyes having to be opened as wide.
Remember to Blink
Our blink rate decreases by about half when we are on a computer, and, again, it is the blinking process that re-coats our eyes with new tears. Periodically, use lubricating drops to supplement our natural tear production (but avoid products that “get the red out”). A few times a day, do blink exercises, where you would blink very hard for a few seconds (and repeat 4-5 times) to help keep the glands in the lids pumping (these help produce the oils that stop our tears from evaporating too quickly). There is also a mantra of “20-20-20 (think of 20/20 vision),” where you would take a 20 second break every 20 minutes and look at something 20 feet away (you can also close your eyes for 20 seconds and envision that you are looking off to the horizon). This is like taking breaks between sets of lifting weights, where you would get some recovery time.
Update Your Glasses Prescription
It is important to have the most updated glasses prescription possible to help reduce strain on your eyes. “Drug store” glasses are certainly OK for casual use, but for prolonged near work, having optically ground lenses with your ideal prescription can help reduce strain and demand on your eyes. In recent years, we have also identified that “blue light,” which is a high energy wavelength that has been found to penetrate deeper into the eyes, may contribute to macular degeneration later in life, and can also cause eyestrain, visual fatigue and headaches. Blue light is highly prevalent now in indoor lighting and on device screens. Having this protection is similar to putting sunscreen on before spending time outdoors; it helps to prevent a sunburn today and also helps to protect your skin over the long term. Blue light protection in glasses is similar, with both short- and long-term benefits. With children, who even before COVID and remote learning were spending 10-plus hours a day on devices, this is even more critical. Just as you would apply sunscreen to children’s skin before spending time outdoors, make sure they have optimal eye protection as well.
Our lifestyles are not going to change back to where it was before these technological advances became a big part of our lives. However, while we enjoy the benefits of these advances, we can take steps to reduce the cost of progress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.