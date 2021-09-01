Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 5 AM THURSDAY... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Arizona and southwest Arizona, including the following areas, in south central Arizona, Aguila Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, Dripping Springs, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Gila County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Tonopah Desert, Tonto Basin and West Pinal County. In southwest Arizona, Central La Paz. * Through late tonight. * Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms capable of producing flash flooding are possible Wednesday night. Rain rates of up to 1-2 inches per hour (briefly higher at times) will likely lead to rapid runoff into washes, small streams, and poor drainage areas. Past and recent burn scars will be especially prone to flash flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&