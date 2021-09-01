For most people, vision is their most precious sense. For children, this is even more evident, as about 80 percent of what a child learns is through the visual system. Most parents take their children to the dentist for regular preventative care but rely only upon obvious signs of a vision problem, or upon a school or pediatrician screening before seeking professional eye care for their children.
A vision screening does not diagnose a problem, but rather identifies children in need of further assessments. A vision screening is often performed by parent volunteers, with just a few minutes of training, or by pediatrician offices. However, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, vision screenings were not even attempted on almost two-thirds of 3-year-olds, and a screening “attempt” was defined as “10 seconds or more” of testing.
Even with completed screenings, there can be “false positives” (a suspicion of a problems where there is none), and “false negatives” (passing a screening in spite of a problem). Many vision screenings test for visual acuity only, and according to the American Foundation for Vision Awareness, this only identifies about 5 percent of vision problems in children. Although a child may see clearly from 20 feet away, it doesn’t mean that the child’s eyes work together efficiently, can see and read comfortably at 12 inches away, or can make easy visual transitions from distance to near and from near to distance. Even for children who “fail” a vision screening, studies show that less than half ever receive professional eye care, and the average time between the screening and the eye exam is 18 months!
Over time, children have become more reliant on “devices” for learning, and it was estimated that a child spent, on average, about 12 hours per day engaged in some device use (computer, tablet, phone), and this was before the pandemic. That estimate can only have gone up in the past year or so. Our eyes are not designed for this amount of “near” work, and it has also been discovered that “blue light,” emitted by devices in higher concentrations, can cause eyestrain, fatigue and headaches. For many children who are reliant upon technology for their learning, even glasses with a mild prescription and with a “blue light” blocking coating can help reduce demand on their eyes. “Blue light” glasses purchased online might be adequate, but you should be able to see how much blue light is blocked in the product description. Also, keep in mind that some of the less expensive blue light glasses available online use cheaper lenses that can potentially distort vision and create eyestrain.
Now that the school year has begun, make sure you are setting your children up for success by making sure their vision, the predominant sense in learning, receives a grade of 100 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.