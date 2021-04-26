Who is wise? Who is strong? Who is wealthy? Who is honored?
In one section of a classic Hebrew text, Pirke Avot—Ethics of the Fathers, we are asked to ponder the answers to these questions. Pirke Avot is a short volume teaching pithy wisdom incorporated into an easy question-and-answer format. The purpose is to teach us how to best live our lives together on this small planet.
Who is wise? One might think, it is the person who studies, who is an academic, who is always gathering knowledge. Avot says, “NO.” The wise one is the one who learns from everyone. The person who learns from his neighbors — like them or not — is wise. All of us have the ability to learn from, and then to teach each other.
So, who is strong? Lifting weights, pushing blocks or tires, dancing, calisthenics, pumping iron, doing hundreds of push-ups can make one physically tough. Correct, but authentic strength comes from inside. The genuinely strong person is one who has the ability to control his/her passions. Learning how to be staid in a turbulent situation, how to make decisions that comport with dignity, when to “stand-down,” are all examples of strength, integrity and power.
And when we search for wealth, where is it to be found? From gathering dollars and donuts? Piling up cars and yachts and homes? Accumulating more and more and more is not an accurate measure of wealth, according to Pirke Avot. Rather, it teaches that real wealth comes from satisfaction. The satisfaction in knowing that all that we possess is — as we say in the Passover Seder, “Dayenu” — “it is enough.”
Finally, the question of who is honored. The reply is short and very sweet. They who show respect to others and honor them, will themselves reflect honor.
Pirke Avot lays out a roadmap for living a righteous life, a successful life, a happy life. Sometimes it’s easier to read about it, than to follow it. Drive carefully.
