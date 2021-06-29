Summertime and the livin’ is easy…or so the melody would have us believe. Downtime, relaxation, warm (hot in Arizona) breezes, bar-b-q and a cold beverage. Vacation, maybe.
When was the last time you actually experienced that?! The world spins wildly, battles are still being fought, diseases still spread and people are dying.
Maybe it’s the heat of the summer that motivates the worst in folks — anger, hostility, resentment and more. Maybe the less restrictive time of summer opens to the possibilities of “getting away with it.” And so, we see devastation and pain, graphic evening news videos, newspaper articles detailing problems and issues that should have been settled months, or years, or generations ago.
Life goes on — even in summertime.
When we sit in the Adirondack chair with a cold one, under an umbrella, with the wind blowing like an oven across our face, we could be moved to believe that all is well and pleasant on our planet.
Then we hear the piercing siren of a fire engine or an ambulance or a patrol car and we know the world now has another problem, and reality once again clicks in. It’s no longer quiet and restful, not relaxing any longer. The world is here and we are surrounded by it, blasted out of our quietude.
Summertime and the livin’ ain’t easy anymore. Troubles are everywhere. Nobody is celebrating this change of season. Again, our planet seems to be going in too many directions simultaneously, and we are sitting in the center of a tornado.
However, we can still take another sip of the beverage. Take another whiff of the flowers nearby. Take another opportunity to change channels. There is still time to enjoy life. There is still time to relish the good around us — family, friends, pleasant music and food.
No matter the continual whirling of stuff all around us, we should still try to take a moment, sit it out for a while, and look up at the summer clouds — forever forming and re-forming those cute animals in the sky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.