Remember when Thanksgiving was purely a fun and honored tradition? Until it was pointed out what really happened when the Old World crashed onto the shore of the New World bringing to its inhabitants anything but fun.
Life presents issues and sometimes life offers challenges that have to be answered, not quietly ignored. Avoiding conflict to satiate the failure to be honest does nothing to quash the conflict and facilitates further controversy.
Mask or no mask? Kids in good health will comfortably wear what they are asked to wear, until someone (usually an adult) tells them there is a problem. Mandates or no mandates. Laws or no laws? Is our country also going to steer clear of the need to use brakes at a stop sign, or react with a “Don’t tell me how to live my life”? Live my life? What about control her body?
“It’s my seat and I’ll do what I want to do on-board this airplane!”Or is it in the general health interest — and sanity — to care about those nearby? I won’t sneeze on your kid; I’ll cover up with a tissue. And hope you will too.
“Don’t tell me to ‘shut up’ in the meeting. This is a free country, and I can say anything I d--- well want to.” So, I guess I’m supposed to stay quiet.
These scenarios and hundreds more are taking place daily in our country. A country that people from around the globe look up to, pray for, and beg to enter to secure a better life. Maybe it looks grand from the outside. From the inside, not so much.
We are living in a tumultuous time of incredible discord and violence. People say, “I won’t become involved, I’m staying out of this.” Can’t be! We must be involved. Vote!
Two voices, distant by decades, and as different in background as two people might be, speak with the same fervor about “standing back and doing nothing.”
The Holocaust survivor, author and Israeli legislator Elie Wiesel believes, “We must always take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.”
And recently, we heard elected official and star of political media, Liz Cheney, express the identical view, “Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar.”
Yes, speak up. Do what is in the best interest of us all. Challenges and new information can expand our horizons and should. Slogging through the muck of the Old World will only hold us all back.
So, listen, take a breath…then another. Think about how a day for giving thanks became football day.
And then be thankful.
