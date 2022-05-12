What’s to worry about? Why should I care? What difference does it make? It’s not as bad as it seems.
Really?
The world is flying by us, underneath us and alongside us—fast and untamed. If we were to only sit inside our homes and observe the issues, we’d find out that they don’t just evaporate.
So, what do we have to think about that truly matters? What are the issues that manifest themselves in such troubling ways?
How about climate change and the melting ice caps, rising sea levels, and our southwestern drought?
Then there’s the new battleground, literally—Ukraine and Russia. And soon Iran again, with its nuclear potential and hostile intensions.
With our own incivility in the United States, how can we demand or merely expect others to choose democracy? We can’t even get it right.
Next, does a limited availability of doctors and nurses bother you? How about our aging relatives who need a care facility, with real care that we can afford? And is the gunplay in our streets upsetting? Of course not, until it’s a friend, a cousin or daughter who is the injured party.
How about working from home during the pandemic? Will your job allow you that privilege? Mine won’t. Are you part of the thousands scrambling to find child-care (if the kids are even in school, vaccinated/masked or not)?
Yes, the world is flying by us, fast and furious (to quote a recent film title). Our world is overbearing, and we are overloaded. We are players in a game that often looks too expansive for us to manage. Too big for us to grapple with. Too overpowering for us to individually wrestle with. It’s a tough world we now live in.
So, why should we even bother with these issues; do they really matter?
Yes! Unless we want to live in a cold, dark cave, every item listed here, and many others will affect us immediately and personally, or will soon touch our extended human family. Sitting in silence and bemoaning our inabilities is a total cop out.
Take a breath, and another.
Then get up and do something. It might just unburden you…and possibly could change the course of our planet.
Rabbi Dr. Robert L. Kravitz is well-known in Metropolitan Phoenix for his support for human and civil rights, and effective policing. He regularly lectures on these subjects while serving as Senior Chaplain with the Scottsdale Police Department, and as a Hospital Chaplain with Jewish Family & Children’s Service.
