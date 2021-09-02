So many preach quotations from Holy Scriptures as proof of their personal veracity and the validity of their statements. They will “prove” every word to be true, and their point of view to be accurate.
So, what happened to “Love your neighbor as yourself?” Do people today hate themselves or is the biblical phrase no longer valid? If we are called to interact positively with those around us (our neighbors), what of taking care of “the widow, the orphan and the stranger” in our midst, and protecting the most vulnerable among us (our children and the infirmed)?
It’s challenging to see a world denying equal rights to all, while claiming honesty, integrity and truth for a small, self-anointed few.
“Love your neighbor as yourself” doesn’t mean only to love the nice guys and pretty girls. Loving your neighbor means dealing honestly with those around you, around all of us. If they hurt, we too should be hurting — if only a little. If their lives are limited by force of law or attitude, ours too should be challenged, and we must respond.
The most obvious example of NOT loving your neighbor as yourself is the selfish view that masks are only for them, not us; for those who fall for the appeals of the “liberal” media, not the falsity of the anti’s.
Disease does not choose whom to afflict based on political bent, skin color or the flag flown. The pandemic is not biased toward liberals or conservatives or atheists or the pious, or any class or designation.
If we ALL (neighbors and family) take a focused view of the realities around us, the preachings we hear should be resonating loudly and clearly. The scriptural statements (and actions) about loving others and caring for the others need to spread among our neighbors. Thereby we can love them, and ourselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.