Q: Why do dogs always have to smell each other's butts?
A: Dogs just don’t have the social etiquette that humans have. Dogs obtain a lot of information about the dog they are meeting with a good sniff. It is sort of like a doggie handshake. They are able to tell general age and sex of the dog as well as sexual status. This is useful information since they can’t introduce themselves verbally like we can.
Q: Why does a cat go potty in the plant when they have clean litter in the next room?
A: Cats instinctively seek loose material in which to eliminate. If cats are allowed outdoors, that loose material is most likely dirt or sand. If your cat is consistently seeking potting soil in which to eliminate, you might consider changing to a softer litter like a fine grain premium clumping litter. Be sure the litter box is scooped daily and there are sufficient boxes available based on the number of cats in the household (generally, one box per cat).
Q: My minpin barks incessantly and dances in exhausting circles at the front door every time she thinks one of us family members is going to leave. Do you know a way to stop this behavior? I have had her for about a month. I adopted her from IMPS, a miniature pincher rescue service. She is 4 or 5 years old.
A: There are a number of reasons your minpin could behave as you describe. Two come to mind immediately. First, do you occasionally take your pup with you, out the front door? If so, does this behavior occur even if you do take her? If it does, she may believe that this behavior "works" for her because after all, sometimes you take her with you. If you have never taken her with you, this might still be the case if the behavior occurred in her past, before you owned her.
Alternatively, she may be experiencing a bit of anxiety when you leave and may believe that her behavior actually keeps you from leaving (at least for a little bit). Either way, here are some things to try:
First, try to desensitize your dog to family members being near the front door. As often as possible, move as though you are going to exit the front door, but don't actually leave. She should not get any attention whatsoever if she reacts to your "leaving" behavior. Eventually, she should begin to realize that behaving in this manner is simply a waste of caloric energy.
Next, if you do sometimes take her with you, you can either resequence your departures so that you leave with her through a different door (but take care that her barking/dancing behavior doesn't expand to the new door). If she knows some basic obedience, you can request another behavior of her before she gets to go with you (I would only do this when you intend to take her with you...the reward for compliance will be going outside). In this manner, you will be teaching her that barking and dancing around doesn't get her outside, but sitting or lying down will.
Sam Freeman, CPDT-KSA, is the president and owner of Pet Behavior Solutions and Edu-Care for Dogs. She is the creator of the Core Behavior Assessment, which is the behavior evaluation program used by many animal shelters and animal control agencies in Arizona. Freeman is certified through the Certification Council for Professional Dog Trainers and has completed specialized education and training in psychology, learning theory, ethology, family counseling, behavior modification techniques, aggression, canine and feline behavior issues, and grief counseling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.