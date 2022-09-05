Much debate has been swirling over a pending FDA ruling to make an over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid a public option. After five years of delays, many comments, and a restructuring of the original ruling, a new class of hearing aids will become purchasable off-the-shelf and able to be plugged into buyers’ ears in the immediate future. Seeing this all unfold as Phoenix-area board-certified hearing instrument specialists, we notice both pros and cons to the decision, but we believe this is a positive step forward in providing much needed accessibility for people with untreated hearing loss.
On the positive side, this will help to bring more awareness to hearing loss, and thus, it may be taken more seriously at earlier ages among the general population. Currently, it takes people seven years on average from first recognizing hearing loss to getting it treated. Also, more than 50 million Americans have some form of hearing loss, and only a small portion are treated unfortunately. Having an OTC option available – front and center – can only help to improve these statistics for the better.
An initial step toward OTC that already exists is a self-fit device called the Jabra Enhance Plus, which we dispense at Beltone clinics now. This user-friendly device straddles the fence between OTC and prescribed aids, as it enables laypeople to fit, program and control the hearing aid on their own – without assistance from a healthcare provider. Prior to the new OTC ruling these devices could only be dispensed by a licensed hearing care professional and only treats mild to moderate loss. With the new ruling, they are now expected to be part of the first generation of hearing devices within this new category of OTC devices.
A drawback of OTC aids becoming a reality is obviously those with significant, sudden or co-morbid hearing loss (i.e. linked to diabetes or heart disease) will bypass healthcare professions treating such concerning issues. Sudden hearing loss may be a sign of more significant problems and inadequate hearing aids may only amplify garbled sound, not accurately addressing the person’s unique needs. The new proposed OTC plan will eliminate the requirement to see a professional before purchasing a hearing aid, which can leave more severe forms of hearing loss treated improperly, as the new OTC devices are only designed for people with mild to moderate hearing loss. Regardless of the ruling, if a person is experiencing anything more than gradual, mild hearing loss, they should consider having their hearing tested by a professional before making a decision to treat themselves. Hearing screenings at Beltone are always free and the hearing care professionals will be happy to provide education on the new OTC devices and whether they could work for you.
Consumers can expect to see these new hearing aid products hitting the market sometime this fall.
Kory Castro is practice owner and board-certified hearing instrument specialist at Beltone, with clinics located throughout Arizona and part of the nation’s largest network of hearing healthcare providers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.