A friend of mine once interviewed for an “executive” position and during the interview was asked, “Is it ever alright to lie?” His answer was, “It is never okay to lie, which means you better know why you’re doing it before you do.” They hired him!
Now lets me be clear, I don’t want to condone lying, but his story got me to thinking about other things that we do that we’re told not to. Specifically, I’m thinking about anger. It is one of those less desirable emotions that we are frequently told we need to control—there are even movies and sitcoms that are centered on anger management. Though we might make light of it in general, we all know that people seem to be angrier, more frequently. We can blame it on whatever we want, but I am not sure that any explanation excuses the outbursts we are experiencing.
The Apostle Paul warns in his Letter to the Galatians (5:19) that “fits of anger” are among the fruits of the flesh, but that is not to say that anger as an emotion is bad. In fact, we see that Jesus expressed anger and, in one case, with a hint of violence. In Matthew 21, Jesus enters the temple and finds opportunists exploiting the faithful by selling doves; it was a first century form of selling indulgences. Jesus physically overturned the tables and drove them out. The idea that people were striving to profit from others that were desiring a right relationship with God was a violation of everything Jesus stood for. Jesus is in the business of forgiveness and healing at no cost to us; it is unearned and undeserved grace. Jesus was not about to stand by and let people be exploited in the name of His Father.
So, here’s the difference between the anger of Jesus and the “fits of anger” Paul warns against. When Jesus expressed his anger, he knew why and made it clear. “Fits of anger” are uncontrolled and often ill-defined. All of us regularly experience the emotion of anger. We see or hear something and suddenly our heart rate goes up a notch. The question for us to consider is “WHY?” Are we realizing the suffering or exploitation of others and being moved by our conscience to action? Or is our anger an indication of a past hurt, an old wound or current hang-up that we need to acknowledge and heal?
The next time you feel anger, before you let anything fly (whether it be your tongue or a plate), take the proverbial “3-deep-breathes” and ask yourself what the true source of your emotion might be. You might be surprised to discover that it rarely has that much to do with the specific event that triggered the feeling.
God of patience, when I feel anger in my heart, please help me to understand why that feeling is there and guide me on the path of healing that restores joy and peace not merely for me, but for those to whom I am a witness to Your overwhelming love. Amen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.