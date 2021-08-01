You and I have been given one life. We do not know how many years will be given to us on this earth. That is why I try to live with the mindset that “every day is a gift.”
In Psalm 118:24, the Psalmist writes, “This is the day that the Lord has made. We will rejoice and be glad in it.” How are you going to live this day? Really, today is the only day that is yours to effect. You cannot change the past and you do not know what will happen the future. CS Lewis said, “You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.”
Today is your day…so make it count.
Four of the greatest days of my life were when I married my wife and when my three children were born. I am a sports fan. When the Suns are winning, those are good days. However, God’s plan is not dependent on what is happening. His plan is to rejoice today, no matter what the circumstances.
You might ask, “How can I rejoice even in the middle of bad stuff?” “How can I rejoice when my future is so up in the air?” We rejoice, not because we are in control, but we know that God is. There is nothing wrong with planning for the future but none of us have a crystal ball. We work hard to plan our careers, our relationships, our finances, and our pursuits in the next chapter of life. God cares about them too. God loves you very much and wants to help you to be prepared for the future. But God is also very concerned about what you are doing with today. Every choice you make today is important…and it’s in the little choices that the bigger ones take shape. Rather than dwelling on trying to know the future, God calls us to focus on what we know to be true today. He calls us to trust him and to know that he is working in our lives for the best.
- Live thankfully — I Thessalonians 5:16-18
- Live to serve — Matthew 20:25-29
- Do the right thing, not the easy thing — Micah 6:8
- Stop worrying — Philippians 4:6-7
- Be yourself — Ephesians 2:8-10
When we remember to focus each day on these basic truths and pursue them, God will reveal his plans for the future, in his time. Everything you have in your life today is a gift from God. The next breath you take, the next meal you eat, the next sunset you enjoy, the next hug you treasure — all of them are gifts. He is very generous with his provision. As we trust him, he will help us to best use each day. Today is your day…it is a gift…so make it count.
