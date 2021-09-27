We see this a lot on dating sites and have always wondered what it means: “Looking for a partner in crime” (aka PIC).
Of course, we know the literal meaning…someone who will help you rob a bank or an art gallery. But presumably it means something less blatantly illegal for dating. Maybe something like Audrey Hepburn and Albert Finney in Two for the Road — hitchhiking and scooting around Europe, pranking (and squabbling).
Here are some other ideas that occurred to me:
- TP’ing someone’s car, like a birthday prank
- Shoplifting small items just to see if you two can get away with it
- Switching price tags on items in a Circle K
- Sneaking into a second movie theatre screening (after watching your paid-for film)
- Placing a dozen pink flamingos on someone’s lawn in the middle of the night
- Going skinny dipping together in a neighbor’s pool
- “Mile-highing” it in an airplane restroom
But what does it really mean in the context of modern dating? If you’re one of the potential PICs, do let us know. (In the meantime, a lady friend says it just means “fun on the run.”)
Another phrase we see is “Looking for my best friend.”
As with someone who loses their keys, we want to say: Where did you last see him? Did you lose them in a shopping mall (back when we had them)? In a parking lot? In an airplane restroom?
And of course there’s “…to a fault” as in “generous to a fault, which we figure means that you’ll give away your boyfriend’s bike or favorite sunglasses — without his knowledge — to some rando who looks like they need a ride or some eye shade. Or maybe you’re “honest to a fault” as in when you two are getting ready to leave the house:
Her: Do these jeans make me look fat?
Him: ‘Fraid so. Wait, let me check again. Yep, they do!
And the winner is: “No scammers.”
Truth be told, we’ve mentioned all of these in passing over the years but the “no scammers” seems to be particularly prevalent among women’s profiles — about 80 percent of Bumble and Tinder profiles use this. We recently had a poolside convo with a man and a woman who both said they had foiled potential phishers or grifters. (And we wrote about another friend’s experience in June). Sadly, scamming is apparently so widespread against women that the ladies feel the need to specifically call this out. But it’s clearly about as useful as a Circle K putting a sign out saying “No shoes, no shirt, no shoplifters.”
Unless you really are looking for some Bonnie & Clyde action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.