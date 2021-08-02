In the old, pre-online, dating ad days, people taking out newspaper ads saved space and money with abbreviations. (FYI for you kids: ads, like telegrams, were priced by the character). Thus, we had SWF or SBF (single white female; single black female), DWM (divorced white male), Br/Bl (hair and eye color: brown hair, blue eyes, or maybe brown eyes, blue hair), etc. In fact, it doesn’t take Sherlock to figure out that if someone is still using those abbreviations, they’ve maybe been on the dating scene too long.
But nowadays, as prospects scan the dating profiles it makes sense to get the key info out of the way. Thus, here are some handy abbreviations you can use to save space and get things moving along without worrying about pesky typos:
- F&F (friends and family)
- L2L (love to laugh)
- Ch (as in must have “chemistry” — because, y’know, so many times in the past we’ve totally fallen for people we’re totes not attracted to and have nothing in common with so it’s now necessary to specify the “chemistry” requirement)
- W-T (well-traveled)
- MLD (must love dogs)
- LFK (last first kiss)
- No FWB (or ONS or HUs) — Friends With Benefits, One Night Stands, Hook Ups
- HUR2 (Hope You Are Too…i.e., like me)
- PIC (Partner In Crime)
In fact, you could probably just save time by packing all these into your ad and not bother writing anything resembling prose. After all, other than the requisite FBI-style “no scammers!” warning, which all guys scrutinize scrupulously, who actually reads a profile?
Some additional space savers:
- LLTTF = Live Life To The Fullest (cuz, y’know, a lot of people aren’t into living fully)
- SimPlez = Simple Pleasures of Life (eating, sleeping, vitamin water, yoga)
- NAPM = Not a Paid Member (of a free site)
- HLS = Healthy Life Style (organic foods only, no GMOs…but bring on the kale smoothies)
- MWV = Midwest Values (likes corn on the cob)
Of course, you could just write something out…but who has time for that anymore?
