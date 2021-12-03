We’re going to give you a break from all the whining and complaining about pandemic dating woes and dating site cliches in order to help you dig the new lingo and get your jols on for the hols. And we promise not to say “dig” again.
First off, let’s take a look at the CITYSunTimes publication locales so you know the cool terms to use when your rels from Chi and Vancouv’ come to enjoy the pool while you’re freezing with three layers of flannel and sweaters.
We begin with possibly the longest continuing stretch of city in America:
- Scoots (Scottsdale)
- NoSco (north Scottsdale — kinda like SoHo in NY)
- SoSco (south Scottsdale)
- New Town (area of Scottsdale, sometimes known as “Old Town” though there’s not much “old” there since it’s mainly fashionable clubs where the 20-boppers hang out along with art galleries, museums, super-modern condos, and contemporary municipal buildings)
- Troon (Troon — needs no jokey slang name)
Moving around the Valley…
- C-Creek (Cave Creek)
- C-Free! (Carefree…optional exclamation point)
- P-Val or Para-V (Paradise Valley – frankly, we’re not sure which one is going to win out)
- NCFee (north central Phoenix)
- Tempers (Tempe, especially useful if you’re not sure which syllable gets the stress)
- Chandy (Chandler)
- The Mase (Mesa, this one is getting quite bussin’ with the 20-Boppers)
- Do-toe (downtown, or DownToe)
- Gilbair (Gilbert, like the store, Tarzhay)
- Glendy (Glendale)
- The Tewk (Ahwatukee)
- Presky (Prescott…just be sure not to say PresCOTT)
- Westie (west sider — technically west of Central Avenue but in practice used for anyone west of the I-17)
Here are some non-geo items
- 20-boppers: what the teenyboppers grew up into. They can usually be found twerking in New Town
- pager: a hard cover book, as opposed to Kindle, Nook, EPUB or other online book; a “pager” is something where you actually turn pages
- erl-eve — early evening, for texting or cazh convos, “Let’s make it erl-eve for our hang-out”
- late-af — late afternoon, for texting or cazh convos
And now some items we didn’t make up.
- whip: your car, a tongue in cheek reference to the former name for a fancy car, derived from horse and buggy days)
- devious lick: TikTok vids of kids stealing stuff from schools; we know the original use but no idea why it’s called this; spelling varies
- cazh: casual
- rando: a stranger, i.e. random person, usually pejorative
- chief (verb): — to smoke you know what; also used as a codeword noun: weed
- bussin’: awesome
- stan: obsessive fan
- drop: to release a new song, podcast or other digital performance. Originally a 1990s hip-hop term that crossed over to the mainstream world. Nowadays every pop artist is “dropping” new singles, albums, etc.
Old slang (please discard)
(These are so cheugy we’re not even going to define them.)
- Bae
- cheugy
- woke
- cancel culture
- on fleek
Stay groovy all you crazy dudes and dudettes!
