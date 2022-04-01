First off: Don’t be fooled by the so-called “privacy” hoax (UCC 1-308-1 1 308- 103 AND THE ROME STATUS). It’s just some gibberish that’s floating around the interwebs and has no particular legal standing for dating sites. Posting a statement on your dating site (or Facebook) that is contrary to the site’s privacy terms has no legal effect, nor does it change the website’s privacy policies. When you sign up for a website’s account, you agree to certain legal terms and conditions, including their privacy policies.
In short: Although you own your words and any photos you’ve taken yourself, don’t post content that you don’t want shared.
Now, on to some other Foole’ish things.
As cute as you look with your friends, 100 percent of your photos should be of you and only you…especially the first one (except for the occasional puppy, cat or tortoise). Maybe you’re really smokin’ in that little black dress…well, OK, we’ll give you that one. This goes back to the old marketing maxim that if you don’t want your audience to think of something (like other people), don’t remind them by showing it. To be fair, there’s something called the “cheerleader effect” where people appear more beautiful in groups but we suggest you don’t count on it. Side note: previous Male Call research (yes, actual research!) showed that a third of the ladies have group photos—often indistinguishable from your besties (and 21 percent used car selfies.)
Guys: Women really like to see a man’s eyes (and thus hate the sunglasses look). Meanwhile, men really don’t care if they can see the woman’s eyes…and they really really don’t care what color. (When was the last time you heard guys discussing a woman who just walked into the room, like “Wow, check out the eyes on that babe!”)
Ladies: Don’t copy and paste your profile text from one site to another…such as asking people to message you…on a site where the woman has to send the first message (for example, Bumble and Tinder). It just looks Foole’ish.
Guys: Don’t copy and paste the same introductory message to 50 women.
Sideways photos? Don’t write in your profile that you can’t figure out how to straighten it. Just ask some random 10-year old to fix it. Upside down photos are even more Foole’ish-looking.
“Just ask” or “Ask me anything.” Ladies, you really want to open that can o’ worms?
So, while…
“A cigarette that bears a lipstick’s traces/
An airline ticket to romantic places/
The beauty that is Spring’s”
…may be “foolish things that remind me of you,” (thanks, Ella!) save the Foole’ish stuff for your diary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.