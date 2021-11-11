For seven years Annie’s frustration had been building.
At just 3 years old, Annie was placed in foster care, and by the time she was 10 years old she had bounced around from more foster homes than she could count. Feeling hopeless and angry, the young girl was sure she would age out of the foster care system when she turned 18.
When Annie met Brian and Teresa Tuttle, she assumed it would be like her other foster homes — a short stay. To cope with her disappointment and fears, Annie would act out and push boundaries.
“I was scared and didn’t know who to trust,” Annie said.
Anytime she acted out, Annie would ask Brian and Teresa when they were going to give up on her. Every time the couple had the same answer — never. They knew Annie was hurting and needed consistent reminders that she was cared for and had a place to call home.
It wasn’t easy, and it wasn’t quick, but over time Annie’s walls began to come down. Her outbursts slowed and she believed Brian and Teresa when they said she was part of the family forever.
November is National Adoption Month, and families all across the country just like the Tuttles celebrate the joy finding a forever family brings.
Brian encourages others to consider adoption saying, “There are so many children that don’t have what every child deserves which is a family.”
For more information on children in foster care eligible for adoption, call Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at 602.930.4900, or visit www.aask-az.org.
