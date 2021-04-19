Fifteen-year-old Kimberly is a bright young woman who has a great future ahead of her. There’s just one thing missing — a loving family.
Kimberly is a well-rounded individual who is sure to bring a lot of love, joy, and laughter to her forever family. Not only does she have a fantastic sense of humor, but she’s also incredibly smart, driven and determined.
Although Kimberly is a naturally gifted math student, she says that science is her favorite subject. Overall, she is an excellent student who does well in school.
Outside of the classroom, Kimberly loves to stay active and hopes her forever family does too. Her favorite sports are basketball and volleyball and wouldn’t mind having her parents or new siblings play with her.
When Kimberly is inside, you can find her working on her latest arts and crafts project or singing along to her favorite artist — Mariah Carey. Kimberly knows all the words to all her songs!
Kimberly’s child specific adoption recruiter says she would do best in a two-parent home and needs a family that will encourage her and nurture her dreams. Even though Kimberly would do best as the youngest child in her forever family, she does love babies and toddlers and gets excited when she sees them. Kimberly hopes her family has a dog but is willing to live with cats too.
More than anything, Kimberly hopes to find a family to create memories with and to call her own.
For more information on children in foster care eligible for adoption, call Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at 602.930.4900, or visit aask-az.org.
