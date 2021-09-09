Kasumy is over-the-moon excited. “I’ve never been to the zoo before,” she explains.
She’s not sure what animal she wants to see the most, but it’s clear she wants to give her full attention to each and every one of them.
With her is the teen’s child specific adoption recruiter who is helping Kasumy find a forever family. She says that Kasumy carries this same sense of energy and happiness into most everything she does.
“Kasumy is really just a sweet person and the right family is going to help her grow into the young woman she is meant to be.”
Kasumy is just as excited to meet the animals as she is about finding a forever family. Living in a group home, she misses out on everyday experiences that her friends and classmates have such as family dinners or someone to take an interest in her hobbies and schoolwork. She likes having a sense of belonging and consistency which she is currently missing out on.
The perfect family would encourage Kasumy’s sense of wonderment and creativity. She finds pleasure in arts and crafts and likes to use a variety of color which matches her bubbly personality.
Kasumy needs a family that is experienced with trauma. She thrives when given attention and would do best as the youngest or only child. She does have strong relationships with her biological siblings and would like to keep those connections post adoption.
Kasumy is ready to start her next adventure with a family. Could it be you?
For more information on children in foster care eligible for adoption, call Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at 602.930.4900, or visit www.aask-az.org.
