Julio likes to stay busy. The athletic 15-year-old plays a variety of sports, like soccer and football, but basketball is his favorite. When he’s not outside, you can find Julio playing video games.

As much as Julio loves to play and stay active, he would love to have a family to do these activities with even more. He hopes for a young, active family with a loving mom, dad and brothers to play with.

In his short life, Julio has experienced a lot of trauma and neglect. He needs a patient, committed family that will give him the unconditional love he craves and deserves. Julio has had a rebellious streak as a way to process trauma and needs a family that will stand by his side.

Just like any other child, Julio wants to be a part of a family. He wants game nights and family outings as much as he wants routine and stability. Until his forever family comes, Julio stays busy.

For more information on children in foster care eligible for adoption, call Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at 602.930.4900, or visit aask-az.org.

