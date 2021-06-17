...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE
GREATER PHOENIX AREA FRIDAY...
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality in Phoenix has issued
an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Greater Phoenix Area for
Friday.
This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.
Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory
problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended.
If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool,
telecommute or use mass transit.
The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.
For details on this High Pollution Advisory for Maricopa County,
visit the ADEQ internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecasting or call 602-
771-2300.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 111
to 118.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Very High Heat Risk. Increase in heat related
illnesses, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat
stroke. Heat stroke can lead to death.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot
temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should
be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat.
Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water,
more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or
caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light-
colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor
those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small
children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially
the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and
more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day.
Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars.
Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult
county officials for more details, which may include guidance for
proper social distancing measures.
Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early
signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may
include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or
exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke,
which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache;
decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body
temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse;
rapid, shallow breathing; seizures.
Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1.
Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local
government for updates.
&&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.