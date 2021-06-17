AASK_Jesus_lg.jpg

Jesus

A lot of 15-year-old boys are into competitive sports and may not want to spend a lot of time with their parents. Jesus is just the opposite.

Best described as polite and compassionate, Jesus craves family time and hopes for a young, active family to call his own. He likes to play sports like basketball and football but would much rather play for fun and not in a structured environment.

Jesus also likes to play in the park, go for short hikes and go fishing. He can hold a conversation with just about anyone of any age and treats everyone with respect. Jesus admits that when he doesn’t get the same in return it hurts his feelings.

The best family for this teen would be young and active. Jesus would like to have brothers to play with but doesn’t have a specific preference. Most importantly, Jesus just wants a family that wants to do things together and has open communication with each other. Jesus does like to have his own room and space and would prefer to stay in the Mesa area near his friends, family and established school.

For more information on children in foster care eligible for adoption, call Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at 602.930.4900, or visit aask-az.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you