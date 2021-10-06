Damone says that family is, “joy and love” and he is ready to experience it all.
The 15-year-old has a lot of love to give. Although he has a hard time trusting strangers, Damone is committed to putting in the effort with the right family and hopes they will too. He does not have a preference on what his forever family looks like but hopes to have a dog to play with!
Right now, Damone splits his focus between finding the right family and basketball. The teen says the sport calms him and helps him create goals for the future. He hopes one day his passion and talents will take him all the way to the NBA.
Damone knows that school and education are important, too, and he works hard to do well. He greatly enjoys math class and says that reading and science are OK too.
Outside of school and basketball, you might find Damone chowing down on Cheetos or Mexican food while watching an action or comedy flick on TV. Or you might find him shopping; he enjoys fashion and takes shopping for shoes and clothes very seriously.
Like most teens, Damone needs a family that will help guide him to make the right choices as he gets older. Having older siblings who could be positive influences on his life would be a great benefit. More than anything, the dedicated teen is ready to find a family that will be as committed to him as he is to them.
For more information on children in foster care eligible for adoption, call Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at 602.930.4900, or visit www.aask-az.org.
