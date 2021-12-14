Weather Alert

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, The East Valley of the Phoenix Metro Area, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County and West Pinal County. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. &&

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, The East Valley of the Phoenix Metro Area, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County and West Pinal County. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. &&