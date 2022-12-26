Weather Alert

...PM-2.5 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE PHOENIX METRO AREA THROUGH MONDAY... The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a PM-2.5 High Pollution Advisory for the Phoenix Metro Area through Monday. This means that ongoing stagnant weather conditions combined with existing airborne fine particulate levels may result in local fine particulate concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Fine particulate matter - also known as PM-2.5 - is an air contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions, especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. The Maricopa County Air Quality Department has issued a No Burn Day. Fireplace use and outdoor burning is prohibited. Consolidate your travel and avoid using gas-powered lawn equipment.For more information on No Burn Days, visit, www.cleanairmakemore.com or call 602-506-6010. For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/phoenix or call 602-771-2300.