When General Motors suggested I test drive the 2021 Yukon AT4 and drive it to Disneyland, I jumped at the opportunity. After all, I needed to transport seven of us from Phoenix to Los Angeles (372 miles). So, comfort was the number one choice for the adults and entertainment with technology was for the kids.
With four adults and three good-sized children (see the video below), we needed a vehicle with three rows of seating and captain’s chairs as the second row. The Yukon had that with plenty of legroom in the third row; I know that because I alternated sitting there and it was comfortable. The cargo area was spacious enough to fit all the luggage for seven of us for four days.
Thumbs up on the two-tier center console storage, the two-pane large sunroof and the cordless charger. The leather seats, park assist, forward collision alert, front pedestrian braking, and lane alert left us feeling very safe. The large screens behind the driver’s and passenger seats, which included headsets, was part of a technology package much like that found at NASA.
Disneyland was expensive, and with about 17 miles to the gallon, so was the fuel. However, it was worth every penny to travel in the Yukon and be at the "Happiest Place on Earth.”
View the video for my three favorite things and Sofia’s three favorite things…including Space Mountain.
Here are some of the other features that made the ride and the trip so enjoyable.
- Trailering Equipment
- 20” Wheels with Carbon Grey Metallic
- 9-speaker Bose Audio System
- Wireless Charging for Devices
- OnStar Services
- Tri-Zone Automatic HVAC
- Third Row 60/40
- Lane Change Alert
- Safety Alert Seat
- Sunroof Power Dual Pane
MSRP: $64,800
AS TESTED: $75,155
16 MPG – City; 20 MPG – Highway
