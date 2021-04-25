This review will be a little different than most, but test driving the 2020 Corvette was my “Back to the Future” moment — something special to share with my brother.
The beautiful “Rapid Blue” Corvette Stingray received more attention than any other vehicle I’ve test driven over the last 10 years. I don’t know if it was because of the media hype, the color or the pandemic blues bringing folks out for some fresh air. The neighbors knew when I was coming or going because the exhaust tunes were a true giveaway. They are throaty and loud, which can be very nostalgic for a Boomer community reminiscing about their muscle car or their parents’ vehicle growing up.
My brother, Bob, got me interested in cars as a kid. There is a 10-year difference in our ages so while he was hanging out with his friends in the family garage at age 18, fixing, greasing, painting and burning rubber, I hung out watching, listening and observing while deciding what my Barbie dolls would wear to the next drag race on our street. I would look through his Hot Rod magazines to see what new car colors there were, but I didn’t know a battery from a spark plug and to this day, that somewhat holds true.
My brother owned a few Corvettes in his day and raced them in his late teens. His last one he sold. My brother is now 80 and works at a dealership to this day as an adjuster and loves it.
I hadn’t seen my brother and sister-in-law in a year due to the pandemic and our age. We talked, face-timed and texted, but it’s not the same. I would send him my reviews each week and as any kind brother would say, “Good job, Sis.” Finally, he said, “When you get the 2020 Corvette Stingray, then send me the review.” I indicated it wouldn’t happen, so he was stuck looking at another Toyota Camry video.
I test drive all cars and trucks, so when the fleet manager asked if I wanted to test the 2020 Corvette Stingray Convertible, I jumped on it and kept it as a secret from my car-guy friends and my brother.
There is more history here… We are from New York (Queens to be exact) my family of five moved to Arizona after my brother moved here following his best friend, Ray. My brother’s friends are retired New York firefighters, NYPD police and other car guys. On Saturdays, they go to a buddy’s home and work on their cars… Yep 80-year-old guys playing around with cars, talking about the old days and having pizza for lunch. It is the most enjoyable times I’ve ever spent (when invited) hanging with them again 60 years later.
You can imagine how excited I was to surprise my brother and his friends on a Saturday in February of 2021. I would get to see him and the boys after a year of quarantine and with the car of his wishes. It was fun watching them touch and feel, sit in the car, open the trunk, point to the mid-engine and even get on the ground to see the undercarriage. They talked about stuff I had no idea what they were saying quoting from Motor Trend and other magazines. What I watched and cherished was the excitement and teenage pep in their step that I remembered as a kid.
I did enjoy driving the Corvette and I must say I sure did get a lot of attention…people stopping me and asking if I would take their pictures in front of it or people waving on the street, horns beeping on the freeway, kids waving and even throwing kisses, which was surprising to me. However, nothing was as rewarding and genuine than my brother and me getting to hug each other; and just like our time in the family garage, it all revolved around cars.
For more on the Corvette go to chevy.com and for more reviews go to hercertified.com.
